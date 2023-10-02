Dowdle has been diagnosed with a hip contusion following an MRI on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle left Sunday's blowout win over the Patriots due to a hip injury after carrying the ball three times for nine yards and hauling in his lone target for an additional eight yards. The running back missed the entire 2021 season due to a fracture in the same hip, which sparked concern, but it appears he's avoided a major injury for now. Dowdle's status for next Sunday's matchup against San Francisco remains unclear, but further clarity should surface when Dallas has to release its first injury report of Week 5 prep, which will drop Wednesday.