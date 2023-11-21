Dowdle (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After not holding practice Monday, the Cowboys got back on the field Tuesday, but Dowdle remained absent from drills. He thus will have just one more chance to put himself in a position to be available to Dallas' backfield for Thursday's game against the Commanders. If Dowdle is limited or out Week 12, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke and potentially practice-squad member Malik Davis would be the candidates for RB touches behind starter Tony Pollard.