Dowdle rushed five times for 15 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Dowdle logged 15 fewer carries and three less targets than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and the former did little with his opportunities. The third-year pro has been quiet over the last three games after his season-best 12-79-1 rushing day against the Giants in Week 10, with Dowdle netting just 49 yards on 16 carries and posting a 4-19-1 line through the air in the subsequent trio of contests. Dowdle figures to continue operating in a clear No. 2 role when the Cowboys do battle against a virtually impenetrable Eagles run defense in a Week 14 Sunday night home showdown on Dec. 10.