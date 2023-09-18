Dowdle carried the ball seven times for 26 yards and caught his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Tony Pollard saw 32 touches as the Cowboys' lead back and produced 109 scrimmage yards, but Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and KaVontae Turpin combined for 17 touches between them as Dallas romped to another big victory. As long as the team keeps blowing away opponents -- something that could easily happen again in Week 3 against the winless Cardinals -- there will be opportunities for the backup options at RB to poach a little fantasy value, but it would take an injury to Pollard to make Dowdle a viable play in most formats.