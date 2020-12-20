Dowdle is expected to serve as the Cowboys' top backup running back behind Tony Pollard with Ezekiel Elliott (calf) inactive for the contest, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

So long as the contest remains competitive, expect Pollard to see the overwhelming share of snaps and touches out of the backfield, as Dowdle -- an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina -- has yet to be entrusted with a meaningful role on offense. Since logging three carries on three snaps in garbage time Week 6 against Arizona, Dowdle's action has come exclusively on special teams over the subsequent seven games.