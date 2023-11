Dowdle (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Commanders, Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reports.

Dowdle approaches the contest officially listed as questionable, but per Rappaport, the running back is trending toward being available to work in a complementary role Thursday behind top back Tony Pollard. Either way, confirmation of Dowdle's Week 12 status will arrive once the Cowboys' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:30 ET kickoff.