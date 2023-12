Dowdle carried the ball three times for four yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

The Cowboys' offense sputtered once again on the road, and Dowdle's 12 scrimmage yards was his lowest output since he managed only eight yards in Philadelphia back in Week 9. The No. 2 running back has only seen double-digit touches in a game three times all season, and Dowdle will be little more than a desperation dart throw in Week 16 against the Dolphins.