The Cowboys announced Saturday that Dowdle (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle appears to have picked up an ankle injury during Saturday's walk-through practice. His status for Week 11 now may not be revealed until 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The No. 2 running back scored his first rushing touchdown last week versus the Giants, while also logging a career-high 79 rushing yards on 12 carries.