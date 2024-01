Dowdle (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Week 17 due to a lingering ankle injury, Dowdle appears set to resume his standing as the Cowboys' No. 2 running back behind starter Tony Pollard on Sunday at Washington, as he has for most of the season. Since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, Dowdle has turned 61 touches into 248 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs over the last nine games.