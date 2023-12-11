Dowdle carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

The running back punched in a one-yard TD in the second quarter, although it took a review to confirm the ball has gotten across the goal line in the scrum. Dowdle saw nearly as many carries as Tony Pollard's 16, but the Cowboys' starter dominated work out of the backfield in the passing game. Dowdle has emerged as a solid backup for Dallas this season, scoring four total touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) with 389 scrimmage yards across 13 games, and Sunday's game was the third time in the last five contests he'd seen double-digit touch volume. Dowdle will carry some deeper-league fantasy appeal into a Week 15 meeting with the Bills.