Dowdle isn't participating in OTAs after recently undergoing a knee scope, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dowdle spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve due to a fractured hip, but he appears to have made a full recovery from that injury. Instead, making a full recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is now the main concern for Dowdle, who is still expected to be ready to participate in training camp. If available for camp, Dowdle will be competing for a depth role in the Dallas backfield behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.