Dowdle (hip) is scheduled to get an MRI on the hip injury he suffered in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle missed the entire 2021 season due to a fracture in the same hip. if Dowdle's unable to play in Week 5 against the 49ers, Deuce Vaughn would be in line to work as the top backup to Tony Pollard in Dallas' backfield.