Dowdle rushed three times for 12 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Dowdle played just 10 of the Cowboys' 64 offensive snaps Monday while starter Tony Pollard saw 51 snaps in the contest. Though Dowdle has shown some burst in the ground game, the veteran running back is not being used enough to maintain consistent production. With that said, Dowdle would be an intriguing fantasy option if Pollard were to miss time during the season. Barring an injury, the 25-year-old should remain in consideration as a solid handcuff with little stand-alone value heading into the Cowboys' Week 7 bye.