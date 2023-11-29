Dowdle (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

For a second consecutive week, Dowdle is tending to an ankle injury, only this time he took part in more on-field work, as evidenced by his ability to practice fully Wednesday. He's thus set to resume his complementary role behind the Cowboys' No. 1 running back, Tony Pollard, which has amounted to 35 touches for 158 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in five games since the team's Week 7 bye.