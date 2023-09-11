Dowdle carried the ball six times for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

The Cowboys' defense and special teams unit took control of the game early before Tony Pollard punched in two short TDs, so Dowdle saw most of his action in what was effectively garbage time. He was more productive than rookie Deuce Vaughn on the same numbers of touches, however. With Pollard locked into the top spot on the backfield depth chart, there may not be many opportunities left over for any other backs, but Dowdle at least seems to be the clear No. 2 option.