Dowdle carried the ball four times for 11 yards and returned three kickoffs for 88 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

With Ezekiel Elliott (calf) sidelined, Tony Pollard moved into the lead role in the backfield and erupted for 132 scrimmage yards and two TDs, leaving Pollard's usual spot as the backup RB and kickoff returner in the hands of Dowdle. The undrafted rookie wasn't able to make much impact on offense, but he did impress as a return man. Even if Elliott returns to the lineup in Week 16, Pollard's performance may earn him a bigger workload, potentially opening the door for Dowdle to become the Cowboys' primary kickoff returner to close out the year.