Dowdle (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dowdle has had practice restrictions before each of the Cowboys' previous four games, but he ultimately has been able to suit up on all four occasions en route to 28 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown and five catches (on five targets) for 25 yards and another TD while working behind starting RB Tony Pollard. Assuming he gets through Week 15 unscathed, Dowdle should play a similar role Sunday at Buffalo.