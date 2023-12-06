Dowdle (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

For a fourth consecutive week, Dowdle is tending to an ankle issue, but he at least is beginning Week 14 prep with a cap on his practice reps. Over the last three games, he's mustered just 3.1 yards on his 16 carries and hauled in all four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. A similar role will be in store for Dowdle as long as the Cowboys' lead runner Tony Pollard is healthy and assuming the former is able to suit up Sunday night against the Eagles.