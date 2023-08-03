Dowdle is in the mix to win the top backup job behind Tony Pollard in the Cowboys' backfield, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old has just seven NFL carries since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, as injuries have disrupted his career so far, but Dowdle is drawing high marks in training camp for his football IQ and blocking ability. His value as a special-teams player could secure him a spot on the 53-man roster regardless of how much usage he sees on offense, but with Ronald Jones (suspension) set to miss the first two games of the regular season, the door is open for Dowdle to push Malik Davis for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.