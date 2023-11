Dowdle (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dowdle was added to the Week 11 injury report on Saturday but was cleared ahead of Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers, totaling 20 yards on 10 touches behind lead back Tony Pollard. As long as he didn't suffer any setbacks versus Carolina, Dowdle should be ready to play Thursday against the Commanders in Week 12.