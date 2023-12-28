Dowdle (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lions, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dowdle has been playing through an ankle injury in the Cowboys' previous six games, but he apparently reached a breaking point this week after missing back-to-back practices Wednesday and Thursday. His absence could mean Deuce Vaughn is active for the first time since Week 10, but the team may lean on fullback Hunter Luepke instead or otherwise sign Malik Davis off the practice squad to serve as reserve options behind top RB Tony Pollard.