Dowdle (illness) rushed nine times for 36 yards in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Dowdle fared reasonably well with his opportunities and paced the Cowboys in carries on the night. The 24-year-old and undrafted rookie Malik Davis, his primary competitor for the No. 3 running back job, were similarly productive, so their job battle continues in next Saturday night's road exhibition matchup against the Chargers.