Dowdle is a part of the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster following roster cuts Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Behind Tony Pollard, the situation in Dallas' backfield has crystallized somewhat, with Dowdle and rookies Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke making the team over Malik Davis. With Ronald Jones suspended for the first two games of the campaign, Dowdle thus will be among the options to spell Pollard in the early going. In three preseason games, Dowdle performed well to the tune of 14 carries for 59 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 42 yards and one touchdown.