Dowdle (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Commanders.

Dowdle put forth a limited practice Wednesday for his first practice participation of the week. He cropped up on the injury report with an ankle injury prior to this past Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers, but Dowdle managed to play through the injury and logged 10 touches. If he's able to suit up once again Thursday, Dowdle should continue to operate as the top backup to Tony Pollard.