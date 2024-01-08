Dowdle carried the ball nine times for 46 yards and caught three of four targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 38-10 rout of the Commanders.

The backup running back mixed in regularly with Tony Pollard in the Cowboys' backfield before taking over completely in the fourth quarter, and Dowdle wound up reaching 100 scrimmage yards in a game for the first time in his career while seeing double-digit touches for the fourth time this year. The 25-year-old had a solid regular season in his depth role, amassing 505 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) on 106 touches, and Dowdle should remain involved in the game plan when Dallas faces Green Bay next Sunday in the wild-card round.