Dowdle (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game at Carolina, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle issue, but it won't affect his availability for Sunday's contest. Fellow tailback Deuce Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive, so Dowdle shouldn't have any limitations in the No. 2 role. Dowdle is coming off his most productive game of the season with 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown during last week's blowout win over the Giants.