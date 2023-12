Dowdle (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle has been playing through the ankle issue for weeks, and Week 15 will be no different. He matched his season-high with 12 carries last week against the Eagles, turning them into 46 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. Dowdle will continue to mix in behind Tony Pollard.