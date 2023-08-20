Dowdle rushed eight times for 38 yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday night. He also returned one kickoff for 23 yards.

Dowdle tied with Malik Davis for the team lead in carries and set the pace in rushing yards. The 25-year-old, who was the first Dallas running back to log a touch Saturday, could be making up ground on Davis for a roster spot after two solid exhibition efforts, and he should have a final chance to make a case for himself in next Saturday night's home preseason finale against the Raiders.