Dowdle (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear when Dowdle picked up the ankle injury, but he was sidelined for each practice this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. His absence won't be a major loss to the Cowboys offense as the running back played primarily on special teams during the first five games of the season, but his absence could open up room for Malik Davis to be elevated from the practice squad.