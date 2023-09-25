Dowdle carried the ball four times for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.

Starting running back Tony Pollard ran for 122 yards on the day but it was Dowdle who found the end zone, catching a 15-yard pass from Dak Prescott in the second quarter for Dallas' only TD. The touchdown was the first of Dowdle's NFL career in his 23rd game. As long as Pollard remains healthy, Dowdle's fantasy ceiling will be limited, but he's seen between six and eight touches in every game so far in 2023.