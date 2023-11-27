Dowdle carried the ball three times for 11 yards and caught his only target for a 15-yard touchdown in a 45-10 Thanksgiving win over the Commanders.

The Cowboys' No. 2 running back opened the scoring late in the first quarter to get the rout started. The TD was his third of the season, but the four total touches was his lowest volume since Week 9. Dowdle's role behind Tony Pollard limits his fantasy appeal, but his occasional red-zone usage gives him a chance to sneak in another score in Week 13 against a Seahawks defense that's given up 14 total touchdowns to RBs through 11 games.