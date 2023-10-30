Dowdle carried the ball five times for 18 yards and caught both his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams.

The Cowboys didn't need their running game to contribute much on a day when Dak Prescott was posting his best numbers of the season and the defense was also producing points, but Dowdle still saw his largest touch volume since Week 3. It would take an injury to Tony Pollard for Dallas' No. 2 RB to have significant fantasy value in most formats, but Dowdle has shown enough this season to be secure in his role as the top backup.