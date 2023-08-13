Dowdle carried the ball six times for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars.

Deuce Vaughn was the star of the Cowboys' backfield Saturday, but Dowdle outproduced presumed No. 2 RB Malik Davis, who got the start but managed only 22 scrimmage yards on eight touches. Unfortunately, Dowdle also committed a crucial fumble just outside Jacksonville's red zone at the end of the first quarter after catching a short pass from Cooper Rush. The battle for backup snaps behind Tony Pollard (ankle) remains open, but Dowdle likely can't afford many more big mistakes if he wants to stay in the mix.