Dowdle (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

As he has been for the Cowboys' previous five games, Dowdle again is tending to an ankle injury. It hasn't stopped him from playing a regular, albeit small, role in the offense, as evidenced by 31 carries and seven catches (on eight targets) for 132 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns during that stretch. Even if he has practice restrictions through Friday, there's a decent chance Dowdle will enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest at Miami.