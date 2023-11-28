Dowdle (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dowdle has had his reps capped for the second day in a row, but after the running back experienced no reported setbacks in the team's Thanksgiving Day win over the Commanders, he'll most likely be available for a second consecutive Thursday game against the Seahawks this week. While serving as the top complement to lead back Tony Pollard in the 45-10 win over Washington, Dowdle carried three times for 11 yards and turned his lone target into a 15-yard touchdown reception.