Dowdle (hip) will not practice Wednesday, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle suffered a hip contusion in Sunday's win over the Patriots and will spend the day rehabbing the injury instead of being on the practice field. The South Carolina product will likely need to get back on the field Thursday, or Friday at the latest, to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the 49ers. If he is unable to, then Deuce Vaughn would be in line to work as the direct backup to Tony Pollard.