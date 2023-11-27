Dowdle (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

That he was still bothered by his ankle would serve as a reasonable explanation for his limited usage in Week 12, when he played just nine offensive snaps. It doesn't seem like he's in any real danger of missing Thursday's game versus the Seahawks, but if he can't practice in full Tuesday or Wednesday, he could project for another diminished workload in Week 13.