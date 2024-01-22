Dowdle finished the regular season with 361 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 89 carries while catching 17 of 22 targets for 144 yards and two more TDs over 16 games.

The 25-year-old running back made his NFL debut with the Cowboys in 2020 but had only seven career carries coming into 2023. Dowdle won the No. 2 job in the backfield behind Tony Pollard in camp and never looked back, setting career highs across the board and posting a couple big performances in blowouts, including 79 rushing yards and a TD on 12 totes against the Giants in Week 10. Dowdle is a restricted free agent this offseason while Pollard is unrestricted, but even if the former stays and the latter departs it's unlikely Dallas would simply hand Dowdle the starting role in 2024. A timeshare or committee role might be the best he can hope for.