Dowdle rushed the ball 13 times for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over Tampa Bay. He added three receptions on three targets for 28 yards.

Dowdle had emerged as an efficient rusher with elevated volume in recent weeks, but he never got going on the ground in Sunday's win. His longest gain as a rusher went for just six yards while 10 of his attempts went for two yards or fewer. Dowdle managed to redeem himself a bit as a pass catcher by posting his most receiving yards since Week 9. Things won't get easier for him heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Eagles, but he should remain a centerpiece of the Cowboys' offense.