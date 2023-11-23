Dowdle (ankle) is listed as active Thursday against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dowdle followed up DNPs on the Cowboys' first two Week 12 practice reports due to an ankle injury with a limited listing Wednesday, which gave the team enough confidence that he'll be able to hold up during Thursday's contest. Tony Pollard is Dallas' clear-cut top running back, but Dowdle has had an elevated role the last two games, turning 22 touches into 99 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD.