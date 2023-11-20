Dowdle carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and caught both his targets for minus-three yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.

The Cowboys were again on cruise control late in the game, and Dowdle has seen double-digit touches in back-to-back weeks as a result. The results against Carolina weren't nearly as impressive as the 79 rushing yards and a TD that Dowdle amassed against the Giants last week, however, and the South Carolina product remains firmly behind Tony Pollard in the Dallas backfield ahead of a Thanksgiving tilt against the Commanders.