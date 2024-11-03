Dowdle carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards and caught five of six targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

The running back produced more than 100 combined yards for the second time in his last three games, and his three-yard TD catch from Dak Prescott (hamstring) in the second quarter was Dowdle's third touchdown reception in his last four contests. He's still looking for his first rushing score of the season, but Dowdle continues to solidify his hold on the starting job in the Cowboys' backfield. Prescott is headed for an MRI on Monday, and if he ends up missing a Week 10 clash with the Eagles, Dallas could lean more heavily on Dowdle with Cooper Rush under center instead.