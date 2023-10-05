Dowdle (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle sat out Wednesday's session, but his return to full activity a day later suggests his absence for the Cowboys' first Week 5 practice may have been more precautionary than anything else. He looks like he'll be ready to go for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but he could be in store for a lighter workload than normal with the Cowboys likely to lean more heavily on lead back Tony Pollard in a matchup between NFC heavyweights. Dowdle has carried 20 times for 80 scoreless yards through four games, though Dallas won three of those contests by 20 points or more.