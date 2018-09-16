Gathers is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Gathers was a healthy inactive Week 1 in Carolina and has yet to make an appearance in a regular-season game. Dalton Schultz will be the scratch this week, leaving Gathers, Blake Jarwin and Geoff Swaim as the Cowboys' options at tight end. None of the bunch is a stron bet to draw more than three or four targets.