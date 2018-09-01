Gathers was arrested Friday night in Frisco, Texas for marijuana possession, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Owner Jerry Jones hinted on Friday that Gathers would likely land a spot on the 53-man roster, but those comments were made before legal woes came to light. With cuts due by 4 PM ET, the Cowboys will have an interesting decision on their hands with a tight end that hasn't been able to put it all together in his transition from college basketball player to the NFL.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jerick-mckinnon.jpg

    Preseason Trade Chart

    You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...

  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...