Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Arrested Friday
Gathers was arrested Friday night in Frisco, Texas for marijuana possession, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Owner Jerry Jones hinted on Friday that Gathers would likely land a spot on the 53-man roster, but those comments were made before legal woes came to light. With cuts due by 4 PM ET, the Cowboys will have an interesting decision on their hands with a tight end that hasn't been able to put it all together in his transition from college basketball player to the NFL.
