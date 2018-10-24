Gathers was unable to convert his lone target into a catch during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.

Gathers has not been targeted multiple times in a game since Week 2. That might change following the bye as starter Geoff Swaim deals with a sprained MCL. Should Swaim miss any time, the pickings are relatively slim with Gathers and Blake Jarwin tied with two catches and six targets apiece on the season. Keep an eye on Swaim's injury status and Jarwin and Gathers' competition ahead of what should be a difficult Week 9 matchup against Tennessee.