Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Catchless in loss
Gathers was unable to convert his lone target into a catch during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.
Gathers has not been targeted multiple times in a game since Week 2. That might change following the bye as starter Geoff Swaim deals with a sprained MCL. Should Swaim miss any time, the pickings are relatively slim with Gathers and Blake Jarwin tied with two catches and six targets apiece on the season. Keep an eye on Swaim's injury status and Jarwin and Gathers' competition ahead of what should be a difficult Week 9 matchup against Tennessee.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8