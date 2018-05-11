Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Cleared of concussion
Gathers has recovered from his concussion, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
While Gathers is not eligible to make his return to the field during the Cowboys' rookie minicamp, the second-year tight end is finally cleared of the concussion that plagued his rookie season. Gathers' is being viewed as a potential replacement at starting tight end for now-retired Jason Witten given his athletic upside, but the former Baylor basketball star still reportedly has a lot to work on before that becomes a reality. Being cleared of all concussion-like symptoms this early in the offseason will surely help Gathers' chances of making an immediate impact.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Needs to improve blocking to see field•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Dealing with more than concussion•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Making progress with concussion symptoms•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Working into football shape•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Still dealing with concussion•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...