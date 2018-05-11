Gathers has recovered from his concussion, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

While Gathers is not eligible to make his return to the field during the Cowboys' rookie minicamp, the second-year tight end is finally cleared of the concussion that plagued his rookie season. Gathers' is being viewed as a potential replacement at starting tight end for now-retired Jason Witten given his athletic upside, but the former Baylor basketball star still reportedly has a lot to work on before that becomes a reality. Being cleared of all concussion-like symptoms this early in the offseason will surely help Gathers' chances of making an immediate impact.