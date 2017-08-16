Gathers (head) is entering the NFL's concussion protocol, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

The former college basketball player has been a revelation through two preseason games, catching seven of 10 targets for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's probably still more of a long-term project than anything else, but it isn't out of the question that the tight end could have a limited role in his second NFL season, after spending all of last year on the practice squad. He'll first need to pass through the league's protocol, presumably missing at least one exhibition outing in the process.