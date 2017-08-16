Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Enters concussion protocol
Gathers (head) is entering the NFL's concussion protocol, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
The former college basketball player has been a revelation through two preseason games, catching seven of 10 targets for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's probably still more of a long-term project than anything else, but it isn't out of the question that the tight end could have a limited role in his second NFL season, after spending all of last year on the practice squad. He'll first need to pass through the league's protocol, presumably missing at least one exhibition outing in the process.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Leaves practice early Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Finds end zone•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Shines in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Second on depth chart during OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Expects to crack 53-man roster this season•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Signs reserve/future contract•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...