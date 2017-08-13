Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Finds end zone
Gathers caught four of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
The former college basketball player also shined in the Hall of Fame Game, where he caught three of four targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. Again playing deep into the second half, Gathers had his best sequence in the third quarter when he alertly jumped on a teammates' fumble to preserve a drive, and then capped the series with a 25-yard touchdown on a seam route two plays later. It's unclear if he's ready for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but with his athleticism clearly on display this preseason, the Cowboys may have to keep him on the active roster (rather than the practice squad) if they want to continue developing him for the future.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...