Gathers caught four of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.

The former college basketball player also shined in the Hall of Fame Game, where he caught three of four targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. Again playing deep into the second half, Gathers had his best sequence in the third quarter when he alertly jumped on a teammates' fumble to preserve a drive, and then capped the series with a 25-yard touchdown on a seam route two plays later. It's unclear if he's ready for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but with his athleticism clearly on display this preseason, the Cowboys may have to keep him on the active roster (rather than the practice squad) if they want to continue developing him for the future.