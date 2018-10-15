Gathers caught one pass for 14 yards while playing a career-high 14 offensive snaps during Sunday's 40-7 victory over the Jaguars.

A week after recording the first reception of his professional career last Sunday against Houston, Gathers followed up with another catch this week on a bootleg that set the Cowboys up for the team's second touchdown of the day. While the Baylor product still isn't seeing enough playing time -- let alone targets -- to justify being rostered in most fantasy formats, it's nonetheless encouraging that he's averaged over 10 offensive snaps over the past three weeks after seeing just five apiece in Week 2 and Week 3 (Gathers was inactive for Week 1).